State reports six COVID-related deaths in Collin County since Wednesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Nov 27.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed six deaths and 582 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County since Wednesday and are reporting a total of 25,153 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,057 active cases and a total of 22,096 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 251 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 274 arehospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 17 since Wednesday.

Today, a decrease of 67 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 8,518 of which 2,344 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 35 fewer than Wednesday. These numbers are about 50 percent higher since the beginning of November.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

