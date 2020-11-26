Lady Pirates advance to regional quarterfinal

It was never in doubt for the Wylie Lady Pirates. They dominated Lake Ridge throughout the match and won in straight sets.

In the first round, Wylie took care of Horn at their home gym for their first playoff win in seven years. Traveling to Colleyville Heritage High School, they followed it up with a slow start, before calming down and winning the first set 25-22. The skill and experience of the Lady Pirates’ play in front of the net allowed them to control the last two sets, winning both 25-12. Wylie has yet to drop a set in the playoffs.

After the win, Wylie travels to Princeton High School for the regional quarterfinal against Rockwall. That game will take place Friday at 6 p.m., with the winner taking on the winner of Klein Cain and The Woodlands next week.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]