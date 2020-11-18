Christian Care Week now underway

The 33rd annual Christian Care Week, a time of giving and community prayer in Wylie, is underway.

In past years, a kickoff lun­cheon would have been held this week, but COVID-19 concerns have resulted in a scaled-back version of CCW.

Although several events have been canceled this week, Wylie ISD has been busy collecting food and monetary donations.

Also, the annual Thanksgiv­ing Bake Sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. It will be held outside the McClure Partners office at 105 N. Jackson at the northwest corner of Oak Street.

Wylie Christian Care Cen­ter operates a food pantry and provides short-term emergency funds for area families by paying certain bills and providing food and clothing. The center served over 2,400 families from Wy­lie, Lavon, Nevada, Josephine, Copeville, Royse City, Sachse and Murphy last year.

Founded in 1974 by Raymond Cooper and Dr. Al Draper, the center has outgrown two loca­tions and has been housed since 2014 in a 12,000 square foot building at 1310 W. Brown St.

Annually, the center receives about $140,000 for operations, with a major portion of those funds raised at the annual lun­cheon and during a period that runs through about the middle of January.

To donate home baked goods, call Gloria Suarez at 281.714.5523 or Betty Lutz-Black at 469-767-9089.

Baked goods can be dropped off at the center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]