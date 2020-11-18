Christian Care Week now underway

The 33rd annual Christian Care Week, a time of giving and community prayer in Wylie, is underway.
In past years, a kickoff luncheon would have been held this week, but COVID-19 concerns have resulted in a scaled-back version of CCW.
Although several events have been canceled this week, Wylie ISD has been busy collecting food and monetary donations.
Also, the annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. It will be held outside the McClure Partners office at 105 N. Jackson at the northwest corner of Oak Street.
Wylie Christian Care Center operates a food pantry and provides short-term emergency funds for area families by paying certain bills and providing food and clothing. The center served over 2,400 families from Wylie, Lavon, Nevada, Josephine, Copeville, Royse City, Sachse and Murphy last year.
Founded in 1974 by Raymond Cooper and Dr. Al Draper, the center has outgrown two locations and has been housed since 2014 in a 12,000 square foot building at 1310 W. Brown St.
Annually, the center receives about $140,000 for operations, with a major portion of those funds raised at the annual luncheon and during a period that runs through about the middle of January.
To donate home baked goods, call Gloria Suarez at 281.714.5523 or Betty Lutz-Black at 469-767-9089.
Baked goods can be dropped off at the center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday.
For more stories like this, see the Nov. 18 issue or subscribe online.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]