13 cities ink new water rate structure

Representatives of the 13 member cities governing North Texas Municipal Water District gathered last week for a sym­bolic signing ceremony adopt­ing a new water rate structure that will conclude a wholesale water rate case filed with the Texas Public Utility Commis­sion.

The ceremony was held Fri­day, Nov. 29, by the water treat­ment facilities at the district headquarters in Wylie.

In addition to Wylie, the member cities are Allen, Farm­ersville, Forney, Frisco, Gar­land, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Princeton, Richardson, Rockwall and Royse City.

