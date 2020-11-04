13 cities ink new water rate structure

Representatives of the 13 member cities governing North Texas Municipal Water District gathered last week for a symbolic signing ceremony adopting a new water rate structure that will conclude a wholesale water rate case filed with the Texas Public Utility Commission.
The ceremony was held Friday, Nov. 29, by the water treatment facilities at the district headquarters in Wylie.
In addition to Wylie, the member cities are Allen, Farmersville, Forney, Frisco, Garland, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Princeton, Richardson, Rockwall and Royse City.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]