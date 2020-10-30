Saturday, 31 October, 2020
BREAKING NEWS
State’s Friday report includes three COVID-related deaths in Collin County

The Wylie News

6 hours ago

The Wylie News

Stop by Bold BBQ tonight and enjoy some of the best smoked meats in the area. Friday is 50% off their Big Bold Spud special.
While you are dining or picking up your order, enjoy the sounds of the Andrew Thomas Walton band, live and in person from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bold BBQ is at 114 N. Ballard, Wylie. Call 972.804.9939 to order. ... See MoreSee Less

The Wylie News

7 hours ago

The Wylie News

OMG Creamery has a deal on Seasonal Fried Pies! 🥧
Get 25% off when you buy a 4-Pack of our seasonal fried pies! Deal extended through the weekend - this special ends on Sunday at 3pm.

Flavors include:
🎃 Pecan
🥧 Pumpkin
** While supplies last **

Let us sweeten the deal!
Get 15% Off a Pint of Select OMG Ice Cream Flavors to go with it! Only available with this fried pie package deal!
Order online - omgcreamery.com/store/Seasonal-Fried-Pie-4-Pack-p250192296. Put a pickup time in the Order Comments. ... See MoreSee Less

The Wylie News

7 hours ago

The Wylie News

