Resident creates blue ribbon winners for State Fair

Weeks before Big Tex donned his mask and State Fair of Texas visitors were relegated to a drive-thru experience, Creative Arts entrant Mary Dambacher made her way to Fair Park to drop off her submissions.
A fairy village out of tree bark. A haunted Halloween graveyard. A trick-or treater scene inside a pumpkin. Miniature houses made out of oatmeal and cereal boxes. These creations, along with many more, earned Dambacher multiple blue ribbons at the State Fair of Texas this year.
Even though she’s lived in the state for four years, this is the first time the Wylie artist/ crafter ever entered the SFOT contest. She won eight first place ribbons for all her entries; one for designer craftsman in the Recycled category, two for scale models in the Scratch Built category, four for Holiday Corner including mantle cover, table decorations and miscellaneous, and one for The Great Pumpkin Challenge – Halloween theme.
For the full story, see the Oct. 28 issue or subscribe online.
By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]