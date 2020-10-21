New Fire Station designed unveiled

Wylie City Council members last week got a look at the architect’s vision of Wylie Fire-Rescue Station No. 4 and reviewed funding for the project that is slated to start in April 2021 and be completed in a year.
Fire station discussion took place in a workshop that was part of the regular Tuesday, Oct. 13 council session. Other items on the agenda included two zoning requests, renewing a declaration of disaster, appointing members to two boards and city financial management policies.
The new fire station will be located on McMillen Rd. between Lewis St. and McCreary Rd. to serve the northwest part of town
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]