New Fire Station designed unveiled

Wylie City Council mem­bers last week got a look at the architect’s vision of Wy­lie Fire-Rescue Station No. 4 and reviewed funding for the project that is slated to start in April 2021 and be completed in a year.

Fire station discussion took place in a workshop that was part of the regular Tuesday, Oct. 13 council session. Other items on the agenda included two zoning requests, renew­ing a declaration of disaster, appointing members to two boards and city financial man­agement policies.

The new fire station will be located on McMillen Rd. be­tween Lewis St. and McCreary Rd. to serve the northwest part of town

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]