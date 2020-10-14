Local student submits winning name for firetruck

Cooper Junior High School seventh grade student Zach Craft received a surprise last week when he was announced for submitting the name “Sen­tinel” for the newest Wylie Fire-Rescue truck.

As part of the announcement Friday, Oct. 9, Craft was given a ride home in the unit, a Quint with a 109-foot ladder and des­ignated as Quint 142. The truck is housed at Fire Station 2 on Country Club Road.

The fire department put Sen­tinel in service February 16.

The department has given names to units in addition to numerical designation. For the past several years, firetruck names have been selected from entries submitted in naming contests held at Wylie elemen­tary and intermediate schools.

For the full story, see the Oct. 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]ws.com