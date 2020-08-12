Try a new way to travel

Despite the COVID-19 pan­demic, families are still finding ways to make the most of un­usual schedules to plan a get­away. With more flexible work and school arrangements, many families are embracing the idea of a “flexcation,” an emerging travel trend where families rent vacation homes later in August, September and October, consider staying longer to mix work and play, and often get better value in high-demand locales.

“Though this year has been in­credibly difficult for families, it’s inspiring to see how they have become resilient and resource­ful by choosing alternative ways and dates to take vacations,” said Lish Kennedy, vice president of brand marketing at Vrbo. “More flexibility in our work and school schedules is allowing families to enjoy a welcome change in their surroundings and a relaxing break together.”

If you missed out on your fam­ily’s annual summer trip this year or just want to take advantage of more flexibility in your work and school routines, consider these reasons to take a flexcation.

Save money and avoid crowds. Prices for vacation rent­als typically drop during shoulder season, the time period after La­bor Day and before the holiday travel season. Families not tied to strict in-person school or work commitments can benefit from fewer crowds and lower prices by choosing later travel dates. For example, you can find drops of at least 20% in average nightly rates for vacation homes in popu­lar destinations like Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Cape May, New Jersey; and Ocean City, Mary­land, through October compared to prime summer travel dates.

See familiar places in new ways. Traveling during a dif­ferent time of year lets you see favorite destinations from a dif­ferent perspective. It’s a chance to create new family experi­ences together, like seeing the leaves change colors or visiting the beach when temperatures are milder.

Stay longer. Travel data from Vrbo indicates families want to take longer vacations. With the ability to work remotely or complete online assignments anywhere there’s a Wi-Fi con­nection, there’s no need to cut a weekend trip short to get back in time for class or punch the clock on Monday morning. If a full week isn’t realistic, you might consider an extra-long weekend, extending your trip from Thurs­day-Monday instead of the more traditional Friday-Sunday.

Enjoy a change of scenery. According to a study from New York University, people feel hap­pier when they have more variety in their daily routines, such as go­ing to novel places and having a wider array of experiences. After months of sheltering in place, a flexcation may be an ideal way to reestablish a healthy sense of balance.

Before you go, be sure to re­search how COVID-19 might af­fect your travel plans, including any travel restrictions, quarantine policies or changes in hours and access to popular attractions in the area. It’s also a good idea to make sure you understand and verify details about your ac­commodations before you make reservations, such as enhanced cleaning procedures at the prop­erty and flexible cancellation policies.

Start planning your next trip at vrbo.com.

Source: Vrbo/Family Features

For more stories like this, see the Aug. 12 issue or subscribe online.