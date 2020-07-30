One death, 86 new cases confirmed

Collin County has confirmed the death of a 63-year-old Princeton man. He had underlying health conditions and passed away at a local hospital on July 14.

State health officials listed 86 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 30, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 6,253 confirmed cases.

There are 1,430 active cases and a total of 4,741 have recovered.

There are 162 cases hospitalized and 82 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Yesterday, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 9,595 and 1,723 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include one in Murphy, two in Princeton and three in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]