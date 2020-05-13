Plano man dies from COVID-19 related causes

Wylie reports new COVID-19 case

Collin County health officials reported a 71-year-old Plano man with COVID-19 and a serious underlying health condition died today at a hospital in Plano, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). No further personal information is being released.

County health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 13, bringing the adjusted reported total to 978 confirmed cases.

There are 310 active cases and 668 that have successfully recovered.

There are 21 cases hospitalized and 30 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 11,674 negative tests and 1,634 people under monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Anna – 36 year old female

Dallas – 34, 63 year old females

McKinney – 22, 26, 77 year old females and two 57 year old males

Plano – 29 year old female and 8, 30, 32, 39 year old males

Princeton – 46 year old female

Wylie – 71 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]