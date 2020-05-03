Collin County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health officials reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, May 3, bringing the adjusted reported total to 789 confirmed cases.

There are 249 active cases and 518 that have successfully recovered.

There are 27 cases hospitalized and 22 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 8,061 negative tests and 1,252 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 78 year old, gender not reported

Dallas – 41 and 50 year old female and a 35 year old male

McKinney – 28 year old female and 49 and 53 year old male

Plano – 51 year old female

Unincorporated – 29 year old female

Listed cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]