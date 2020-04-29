GSM announces 2020 season, new audition process

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, area theaters, along with theaters all over the world, are being forced to postpone or cancel auditions, rehearsals and productions.

Because “The Show Must Go On,” the Garland Summer Musicals team devised a new way to hold auditions in hopes there will be a 2020 season.

GSM Producer Patty Granville said they are moving forward as if there will be a full season for 2020.

The season will feature the movie classic “Grease” and the Broadway blockbuster “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

By Patty Montagno • [email protected]