Top WHS graduates announced

With matching unweighted grade point averages, the designation of the Wylie High School valedictorian and salutatorian for 2020 was determined by the weighted GPA that takes college credit hours into account.

After the more precise calculation, Mathew Varghese was named valedictorian and Madeline Do was announced as salutatorian. The valedictorian posted a 5.82 weighted GPA for four years of high school work and the salutatorian posted a 5.75.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]