Who is at elevated risk for COVID-19?

COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines across the globe. This novel coronavirus first made headlines in late 2019 after an outbreak in Wuhan, the sprawling capital city in China’s Hubei province. The virus has since spread beyond China’s borders, leading to school closures and changes in public life, such as the shutting down of professional sports leagues, that many might never have thought they would see in their lifetimes.

Despite the relative infancy of COVID-19, doctors have learned much about it, including who might be most at risk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, early information out of China revealed that some groups are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 than others. Older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions are at the greatest risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. Heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are the chronic medical conditions that appear to make people especially vulnerable to sickness from COVID-19.

For the full story, see the March 25 issue or subscribe online.