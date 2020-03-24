TWC Executive Director plans town hall session

Ed Serna, executive director of Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), will host a town hall session via Facebook Live tomorrow.

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Serna will answer questions relating to the Unemployment Insurance Process and how TWC is helping the economy.

Specific topics will include how unemployment insurance works, how it is paid, how to sign up for benefits and how to use the resources of TWC to find new employment.

To ensure that call centers remain open, TWC is working with the Texas Department of Information Resources to increase its bandwidth.

“Texas faces a situation unlike any other in modern history, and the solution is we come together – Texans helping Texans,” Serna said. “The Texas Workforce Commission is here to assure that all Texans get all the employment benefits to which they’re entitled. Unemployment Insurance is a promise to Texans and it is a promise we will keep. Our number one priority right now is helping Texans manage this situation.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]