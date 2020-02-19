Contests develop in city, school elections

A handful of contests developed as filings closed last week for the May 2 area city and school district elections.

The candidate filing period ran from Jan. 15 through Feb. 14.

Wylie voters will pick between two candidates, Eric Russell and Garrett Mize, for Place 6 on the city council. The post is currently held by David Dahl who decided to not seek a third term.

Running unopposed for mayor is Matthew Porter, who has been serving in Place 2 on the council, and 5 incumbent Timothy Wallis is unopposed for Place 5.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]