The annual Point-in-Time homeless count in Wylie last week identified eight adults and 84 students as homeless.

The count is conducted throughout the country on a set date. This year it was Thursday, Jan. 23.

In conducting the count, three teams were sent out in Wylie to document homeless people. One team went to the Lake Lavon area and the other two scoured Wylie.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]