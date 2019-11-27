Food pantries ask for donations

With Thanksgiving last week and Christmas this month, local food pantries are more reliant on donations than ever.

In Sachse, 5 Loaves Food Pantry provides more than food; it also serves as a diaper bank and ministers to senior citizens.

“We’re not limited to serving Sachse,” said Executive Director Audrey Wallace. “The pantry also serves Wylie, Dallas, Garland, Rowlett and Murphy. There are not a lot of diaper banks open at the same time we are. Some may be open, but don’t let you come as much.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]