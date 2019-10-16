Early voting starts today

Voters in Wylie and across Texas can start casting ballots on Monday, Oct. 21, for the Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendment Election

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Nearby locations are Smith Public Library in Wylie, Murphy Community Center, Lavon City Hall and Parker City Hall. Ballots can be cast at any Collin County voting location.

Times for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21-25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1.

Voters are being asked to cast ballots on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]