Wylie could get its first roundabout for traffic control at a 3-way intersection of Vinson and County Line Roads and FM 544.

The roundabout, establishment of a foundation for the parks and recreation department, updates to the outdoor warning system and leasing city vehicles instead of purchasing were discussed in a city council workshop Tuesday, Sept. 24.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]