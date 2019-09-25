Crossing guard struck by vehicle

A crossing guard escaped serious injury this week when she was struck by a vehicle while standing in a school zone crosswalk.

The incident occurred at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, on Westgate Road at Birmingham Elementary School.

Police investigation showed that the driver of a vehicle was northbound on Westgate in a school zone, stopped at the intersection with Brown Street, then turned east onto Brown and struck the crossing guard who was in the crosswalk stopping traffic, police spokesman Sgt. Donald English said.

The crossing guard, a 69-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment, English reported.

The 43-year-old driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for disregarding a school crossing guard.

Since school started in Wylie on Aug. 15, there have now been five reported instances of vehicles striking people in school crosswalks, four students and the crossing guard.

