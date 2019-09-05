Wreck claims Wylie woman near Taos, N.M.

A country music performer from Wylie, Kylie Rae Harris, was killed Wednesday afternoon in a 3-vehicle wreck near Taos, N.M., where she was scheduled to perform at the Big Barn Music Festival.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 16-year-old girl, also was killed. The third driver escaped injury.

The singer released a self-titled album in March and previously had recorded two other albums, “Taking It Back” and “What the Heart Wants.”

Harris, 30, was a 2007 graduate of Wylie High School and lived in Wylie with her sister, Randee, and 6-year-old daughter Corbie.

Survivors include her daughter and sister, mother Betsy Cowan and step-father Brent Cowan.

By Joe Reavis