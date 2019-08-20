Princeton man killed in motorcycle wreck

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that impeded traffic for hours near Lucas Friday, Aug. 16.

According to information released by DPS Public Information Lt. Lonny Haschel, Richard Siewert, 40, of Princeton was traveling north on FM 1378 on his motorcycle.

Jace Dooley, 18, of Wylie, was stopped in his 2016 Volkswagon Jetta at the intersection of Meadow Brook Drive and Southview Drive. He turned in front of Siewert and failed to yield the right of way for a yet undetermined reason, Haschel said.

Siewert suffered serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Medical City of Plano. He later died at the hospital. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Dooley suffered unknown injuries.

The road was closed from 5 p.m. until nearly 10 p.m. due to accident reconstruction.

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]