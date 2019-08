Wylie Chamber of Commerce is signing up sponsors for the 27th annual Wylie Championship Rodeo featuring professional rodeo riders in action Sept. 6-7.

Gates open at the Wylie FFA Ag Arena on Hensley Lane at 6:30 p.m. each night with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m.

For the full story, see the Aug. 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]