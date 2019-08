Clear the shelter will happen Saturday, Aug. 17. (Courtesy photo)

Wylie Animal Services joins animal shelters across the country to host a Clear the Shelters Day pet adoption event Saturday, Aug. 17.

The annual event starts at 9:30 a.m. and continues until the shelter is clear. Wylie Animal Services is located at 949A Hensley Ln.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For the full story, see the Aug. 7 issue or subscribe online.