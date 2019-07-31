Streetside Showers

Providing mobile hot showers and hygiene care to those in need

In the morning, in the evening, or post workout, who doesn’t love a good, hot shower? Water running down your face, lathering up with your favorite soap and shampoo before wrapping yourself in a clean, fluffy towel all in the privacy of your own home. Now imagine you’re homeless and trying to clean up and get ready for work every day in a gas station bathroom. Faucets won’t stay on as you’re trying to wash your face, hair, or any other body part, before attempting to dry off with paper towels or an air dryer.

This scenario is happening to men and women experiencing homelessness every day in the Metroplex.

It’s that vision that prompted McKinney resident Lance Olinski to take notice and take action after witnessing a man doing this simple daily routine we all take for granted in a restroom one day.

“Homelessness is growing,” said Olinski. “Fifty-four percent of the people coming for showers have jobs. So, one of the problems we ran into is people trying to stay clean.”

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]