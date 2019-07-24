City, school property values increase over 10 percent

Property values for the city of Wylie and Wylie Independent School District grew more than anticipated over the past year, surpassing property value estimates released in spring.

Collin Central Appraisal District released its certified property values Thursday, July 16, as cities prepare new operating budgets. Most school districts have already approved fiscal year 2019-20 budgets and will amend those documents as necessary.

Tax rates based on the certified property values will be set over the next two months.

Wylie values increased 10.08 percent from 2018, to a new level of $4.9 billion compared to $4.46 billion a year ago. New construction accounted for $157 million of the increase. The property values estimate issued in May was $4.82 million, showing a 7.81 percent rise over the past year.

