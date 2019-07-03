Fireworks banned inside city limits

Wylie residents are reminded that it is illegal to discharge fireworks inside city limits, or within 1,000 feet of city limits.

Violation of the ban can lead to a citation and confiscation of the fireworks.

Although it is illegal to discharge fireworks in the city of Wylie, fire and police officers will spend the Fourth of July and the days leading up to the holiday chasing fireworks complaints.

Area residents are encouraged to attend a professionally administered fireworks display at a nearby city. All legal displays have fire, police and medical responders at the event to ensure a safe

and pleasurable evening of entertainment.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]