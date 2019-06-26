Friday, 28 June, 2019
BREAKING NEWS
Star spangled celebrations

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

The Texas Legislature signed several mental health bills into law this session. Four of the most significant ones create a task force to study public school mental health services, require schools to have additional training/services/curriculum regarding mental health, help certain districts obtain substance use resources, and create a Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium. What are your thoughts on these measures? How do you think they will affect future students? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

Don’t miss Bluegrass on Ballard June 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in historic downtown Wylie! Check out the vendors of art, crafts, and other unique items in Olde City Park, cruise the 200+-vehicle car show, and of course enjoy the great bands that take the stage in Olde City Park starting at 1 p.m., including Breaking Grass, The Herrins, Salt Creek, Texas & Tennessee (featuring Steve Huber and John R. Bowman), Bobby Giles & Texas Gales, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band. For more information about Bluegrass on Ballard visit DiscoverWylie.com. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email