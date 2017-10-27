Wylie/Wylie East football updates

• Wylie-Denton Guyer will kick off 7:30 p.m. tonight at Wylie Stadium.

• Wylie East-West Mesquite will kick off 7:30 p.m. tonight at Hanby Stadium.

• Wylie-Denton Guyer tied 7-7 after one quarter, while West Mesquite leads Wylie East 14-0 late in the first quarter.

• Wylie leads Denton Guyer 17-14 at the half, while West Mesquite lead Wylie East 21-3 late in the first half.

• Wylie leads Denton Guyer 24-21 with 10:58 left in the game.

• West Mesquite leads Wylie East 42-3 to start the fourth quarter.

• Denton Guyer defeats Wylie 28-24. The Pirates are now 2-3 in District 6-6A and 3-5 overall.

• West Mesquite leads Wylie East 42-6 late in the fourth quarter.