Wylie Prep cross country team debuts at Waxahachie meet

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Wylie Prep’s cross country, the first in school history, competed Aug. 26 at the Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational Cross Country Meet, which featured more than 750 competitors..

The following are how certain WPA competitors (6th-11th grades represented) fared:

Junior Varsity Girls 4A-1A 3200 Meters

• Ana Robertson (sophomore) finished 20th with 17:35.7

Junior High Girls 3200 Meters

• Elaina Williams (eighth grade) finished 15th with 14:53.5.

• Abbey Rennaker (eighth grade) finished 16th with 15:21.2.

Junior High Boys 3200 Meters

• William Davidson (eighth grade) finished fifth with 12:53.8.

The Patriot cross country team is coached by Patrick Williams.