Related Posts

From Staff Reports

Two measures were approved by superintendents across the state during the recent 2017 UIL referendum ballot. First, Conference 5A football will change to a split conference format, and, also the number of allowable tournaments and meets for all sports except football has been restored.

Locally, Wylie East, a Class 5A school, could be affected by new conference format.

Conference 5A superintendents voted 144-77 in favor of a split conference format in football. Teams will be placed in divisions based on enrollment for the entire alignment period, instead of the current format that divides them in the playoffs. This change will go into effect for the 2018-2020 alignment. The split conference format is currently utilized in conferences 1A-4A.

Superintendents also voted to restore allowable tournaments and meets for all sports, except for football, by a vote of 575-424 across all six conferences. Beginning on Aug. 1, 2017, the number of tournaments and meets will return to three tournaments for team sports, excluding football, and eight meets for individual sports. The number of tournaments and meets was previously reduced in 2012 by a vote of the UIL Legislative Council.

In October 2016, the council placed these items on a referendum ballot. The full referendum ballot results can be found at: http://www.uiltexas.org/files/policy/Spring-2017-Referendum-Ballot.pdf