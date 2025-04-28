Subscribe
Collin College candidates file reports

by | Apr 28, 2025 | Area News, Education, Latest

Two candidates for the Collin College Board of Trustees have filed 30-day preelection campaign finance reports ahead of the upcoming Saturday, May 3, election, detailing their fundraising and expenditures in compliance with state law.

The reports were filed by Place 4 candidates Staci L. Weaver and Tamara Thomas.

No reports were filed by Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon, who is unopposed, or by Justin Adcock, who is running unopposed for Place 6.

Weaver reported total political contributions of $10,050 for Jan. 1 through April 3 and total expenditures of $8,599.47 including $4,002 for signs, $500 for video production and $349 for web design.

 Thomas’ report, for Feb. 14 through March 24, listed total political contributions of $3,310.00 and total expenditures of $1,774.66, including $250 for a kick-off event venue and $969.92 for printing.

Under state law, political committees involved in elections must file campaign finance reports 30 and eight days before the election, even if they report no activity during the eight-day period.

According to the Texas Election Code §254.038, any committee that files a 30-day preelection report is also required to file the eight-day pre-election report. Political committees may choose a modified reporting schedule if planning to stay under $1,010 in both contributions and expenditures.

The reports provide transparency to voters and regulators regarding the financial activity of campaigns and are reviewed by the Texas Ethics Commission.

