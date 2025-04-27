Soccer players honored on TASCO all-state, all-region teams

Wylie East senior goalkeeper Madelyn Jones has been named to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 6A all-state first team. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches announced their all-region and all-state teams last week.

Players from Plano, Sachse, Wylie and Wylie East earned their way onto one of those prestigious teams.

The Wylie East girls, which played in the regional final for the third consecutive season, had four players receive postseason honors from TASCO.

Senior goalkeeper Madelyn Jones was named to the all-state first team for a season in which she posted 14 shutouts and an overall record of 14-2-1. Senior midfielder Arianna Darquea is a first-team all-Region II-6A selection after scoring nine goals, including the game-winning goal in the Lady Raiders’ 1-0 victory over Magnolia in the regional semifinals.

Senior midfielder Gabriella Ponce is a second-team all-region selection. Senior forward Ryleigh Wood, who led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 25 goals and 15 assists, was named to the all-region first team.

In fact, Wylie ISD had the top two female goalkeepers in all of Class 6A.

Wylie junior Melissa Gonzalez was placed on the all-state second team.

Overall, Wylie had five players, four on the girls’ side, receive recognition from TASCO.

Junior forward Maci Hatzenbuehler, who recently was named the most valuable player of District 9-6A after helping to lead the Lady Pirates to a 19-2 overall record and the district title, was placed on the all-region first team.

Also earning first-team all-region honors for the Lady Pirates were senior defender Imani Yarbough and junior midfielder Taylor Kelly.

As for the Wylie boys, senior forward Christian Aviles was placed on the all-region second team after he led the Pirates in scoring with 14 goals and helped to lead the team to a second straight playoff appearance.

Sachse’s girls were rewarded with three selections on the TASCO team after the Lady Mustangs made it all the way to the Region II-6A Division I final.

Senior forward Raeya Carthon was an all-state honorable mention selection. Junior midfielder Kate McCalister was honored on the all-region first team after she led all district midfielders with 20 goals and 10 assists. Junior Clara Dowdle was honored on the second team.

Plano East senior forward Payten Cooper and junior goalkeeper Alexa Perreira were placed on the all-Region I-6A second team after they helped to lead the Lady Panthers to their first playoff berth in 15 years.

