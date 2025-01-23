Someone’s watching

Subscribe
by | Jan 23, 2025 | Opinion

While some in society have stopped wearing watches, columnist John Moore isn’t one of them. Courtesy John Moore

I noticed his Watch immediately. I usually notice watches immediately.

But his was especially noticeable. It was a Rolex. I don’t own a Rolex, but one day I plan to. A nice one like his.

That’s the thing about watches. They all used to be nice before the cheap ones flooded the market. Virtually all watches were well made.

One of the first nice things my dad gave me when I was in grade school in Ashdown, Arkansas, was a watch. It was a pocket watch made by Westclox, a company then based out of Illinois. The watches were sold at hardware and other stores.

It was called a radium clock. The dials and numbers glowed in the dark. When they were first made, people were amazed by them. They were also amazed when it was determined that the radiation that made them glow wasn’t exactly healthy for you.

I’ve seen estimates that over 100 million were sold in the U.S. I’ve never met anyone who had health issues from carrying these watches around. Hope that stays the case. I carried that glowing watch in my pocket for a long time.

Once in third grade, Mrs. Morris saw me looking at it during class and asked me if it was helping me with my math problems. I wanted to say yes, but the truth was there wasn’t much that would help me with math problems.

I put my pocket watch away and went back to my homework. But it wouldn’t be the last time I was distracted by a timepiece.

That pocket watch began a lifelong affair with devices that measure time.

Carrying a pocket watch has advantages. It isn’t exposed to accidental scratches or other environmental debris. The downside is it’s in your pocket where you can’t readily see what time it is.

During a trip to the then newly-opened Disneyworld, my parents were convinced to buy a Mickey Mouse wristwatch. It was complete with an extremely wide, leather band, customized with tassels.

Hey, it was the 70s.

Others also had a Mickey watch, but we all outgrew them. This eventually led to Mickey taking his place a the drawer next to the radioactive pocket watch.

For most of us born in that era, a watch is as much of an essential piece of our attire as a pair of pants or shoes. Like an American Express card, we wouldn’t leave home without it.

This came from my dad, whose love for timepieces was passed on to me. Over the years I acquired Hamilton self-winding, and battery-powered and kinetic Seiko watches, which have led to an extensive inventory of timepieces.

When my father passed, his watches came to me, which increased the number by several. 

Dad wanted the watches to stay in the family. So, after he passed, I gave each grandchild the opportunity to pick one from his collection.

It was interesting to see what they selected. One took a pocket watch, another a wristwatch, another a railroad watch, while yet another decided on a Naval timepiece.

I still have the rest.

Taking turns, wearing different ones as often as possible is a great way to feel as if you’re bringing life back into each watch. It also is a great conversation starter.

“What year is your Hamilton?” a fella asked one day in a restaurant.

“It’s a 1959,” I answered. “One of the first American-made self winding watches.”

It’s kind of like driving classic cars. Others who are interested or active in the hobby will speak up.

Same is true with watches. People often notice them, especially if they collect and wear them.

That’s how I noticed the man’s Rolex. We had exchanged phone numbers, and since then we text each other photos of different watches.

We talk about how the younger generation relies on their cell phone for the time. They seem to have lost interest in and have stopped wearing or carrying a watch at all. 

But a watch is essential, in my opinion. It can be a fashion statement, but it’s also a reliable way to stay on track with your schedule. To help get you where you need to go. Before your time is up.

By John Moore, Owner One Moore Production

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

