House proposes $7.5 billion in new school funding

Critics say a House bill proposing $7.5 billion in new funding for public education doesn’t go far enough, The Dallas Morning News reported. House Bill 2 would raise the per-student allotment by $220, to $6,360 a year. It would also invest $750 million in teacher pay and $450 million in teacher training.

The bill by Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, would increase the amount of allotment used to raise salaries for non-administrative staff from the current 30% to 40%. Some testifying against the bill said the proposed raises for teachers is inadequate.

“The pay teachers receive demonstrates the level of respect afforded to our children,” said Megan Holden, a 10th-grade English teacher at an Austin-area high school. “They are getting the message that Texas doesn’t value them or their future.”

The basic allotment would need to increase by $1,300 to keep up with inflation since 2019, according to The News. That’s the last time the allotment was increased.

The Texas Senate has already passed its version of a public education bill: a measure that would give $10,000 raises to teachers with at least five years working in districts with fewer than 5,000 students, with teachers in larger districts getting $5,500 raises.

The average teacher in Texas made $62,500 last year, according to the Texas Education Agency, up from $54,000 in 2019. According to the federal Consumer Price Index, cumulative inflation over that period is about 20%, meaning teacher salaries have not quite kept up with inflation.

Risk of wildfires increasing; feds provide funding

Wildfire season is underway in the state with burn bans in place in 111 counties, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The Welder Complex fire in Sinton was the only active fire as of Sunday. It had burned 803 acres and was 95% contained.

Abbott’s office announced last week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state’s request for federal assistance for the Welder Fire in San Patricio County and the Duke Fire in Bexar County. The approval from FEMA makes the state eligible to be reimbursed for 75% of the costs associated with fighting the two fires.

On a single day last week, state emergency responders battled 41 new wildfires that burned more than 4,400 acres.

Texas Senate OKs plan for $3 billion dementia research

Creation of a multibillion-dollar dementia research center is a step closer to fruition after the Texas Senate overwhelmingly passed a measure authored by state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston.

The Austin American-Statesman reported the bill would create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. If the measure is ultimately passed and signed into law, it still must be approved by voters as a constitutional amendment.

“Dementia is a disease of particular concern because it robs a person of their thoughts and memories — the very essence of that person,” Huffman said. “It leads to a loss of quality of life and independent function that places an immense burden on families and loved ones, and our overall health care system.”

The institute would be modeled after the state’s cancer prevention institute. It would distribute grants to universities and other research organizations to fund studies on dementia prevention and treatment.

Spring break drunk driving prevention campaign underway

Many college students are celebrating spring break this week, and the Texas Department of Transportation has launched a campaign to prevent drunk driving accidents as part of its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” initiative.

During the 2023 spring break period, TxDOT said there were 375 alcohol-related crashes resulting in nine deaths in Texas involving drivers between the ages of 17 and 30.

Students can save lives by designating a sober driver, using ride shares, taxis and mass transit, or simply staying put after drinking.

Gary Borders | [email protected]