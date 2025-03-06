Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Voucher bill has backing of House majority

by | Mar 6, 2025 | Opinion

A slim majority of Texas House members have indicated they will back House Bill 3, which creates education savings accounts that allow families to use taxpayer money for private school education. The Dallas Morning News reported that 75 Republican legislators have signed on with the bill’s author, state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, to support the measure.

“For the first time in our great state’s history, the Texas House has the votes to pass a universal school choice program,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

The Texas Senate has already passed a voucher bill, though it contains different provisions. The two measures will have to be reconciled before a bill reaches Abbott’s desk.

The House bill has more stringent requirements based on income and whether a child has a disability. Both bills carry a $1 billion price tag.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said his chamber welcomed public input.

“We want to continue to make the bill better and improve it,” he said. “If there’s room for improvement or to make the bill better, that’s part of the process.”

First measles fatality recorded in West Texas as cases rise

A measles outbreak in West Texas has resulted in the death of a school-aged child, and 146 cases have been identified  as of Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. DSHS predicts more cases are likely to occur, given the highly contagious nature of the disease.

An additional case was reported in an adult living in Rockwall County, in North Texas. An adult male tested positive after traveling out of the country. State officials say he was not vaccinated. The man spent about a week in a hospital but is now recovering at home.

Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, told the Houston Chronicle also believes the outbreak, the state’s largest in 30 years, will continue to increase because of a growing number of children who are not being vaccinated.  The Centers for Disease Control estimates nine in 10 people who are not vaccinated will become infected if exposed to measles.

“I think these numbers will continue to accelerate for a while,” Hotez said. “So this is going to be a very large, very dangerous measles epidemic.”

Senate votes to ban lottery brokers

The state Senate voted unanimously last week to outlaw third-party brokers who buy mass numbers of Texas lottery tickets online, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The bill is similar to one passed in the Senate two years ago that died in the House, but the issue has gained momentum after a ticket broker, called a “lottery courier company” bought all possible combinations for a single entity and won a $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot last April.

Abbott last week ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate that incident and another last week in which a player won $83.5 million with tickets purchased through an online courier company, the Chronicle reported.

“Texans must be able to trust in our state’s lottery system and know that the lottery is conducted with integrity and lawfully,” Abbott said in a statement.

Lottery Commissioner Clark Smith, appointed by Abbott in 2023, resigned abruptly last week.

‘Floodgate’ of uncertified teachers causing concern

More than half of new teachers hired last year lacked state certification, according to The News, and Education Commissioner Mike Morath expressed concern at a recent House committee hearing. Morath said it was impossible to know what type of training uncertified teachers received.

“We are setting these folks up for a very rough ride,” Education Commissioner Mike Morath told lawmakers during a recent House committee hearing.

The Legislature a decade ago loosened hiring requirements for school districts to hire teachers because of a shortage of certified applicants.

“We need to take responsibility for some of that because we’ve made it easier to get into a classroom without certification,” state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, told her colleagues. “That is a policy decision that we have made.”

The Texas Education Agency reports that schools with higher shares of uncertified teachers have worse outcomes on annual standardized tests. Legislation has been proposed to rein in the system that allows districts to hire uncertified teachers.

Enjoying this column? Want to read more like this? Support local journalism and your community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Gary Borders | [email protected].

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

House unveils its voucher version

House unveils its voucher version

Feb 27, 2025 |

Texas House members filed a bevy of education bills last week, including a proposed $8 billion investment in public education and a voucher bill that ties the amount of money spent for private schooling to the dollar amount provided to public schools. The Austin...

read more
Door number one

Door number one

Feb 20, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore has some milk bottles to return, but the milkman no longer stops by his home. Courtesy John Moore Social media, for all of its faults, every now and then offers something worthwhile. I’m a member of a group on Facebook called, “Dull Men.” The only...

read more
Voucher bill passes Senate, arrives in House

Voucher bill passes Senate, arrives in House

Feb 13, 2025 |

A bill to implement school vouchers in Texas sailed through the Senate largely on party lines last week and now awaits consideration in the House, the Austin American-Statesman reported. House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said he believes there are enough votes...

read more
A hare much

A hare much

Feb 6, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore recalls the friends of his youth, including Harvey The Rabbit. Photo: John Moore I never had more than one at a time, but I had stuffed animals.  Don’t all kids have a security blanket when they’re young? At first, I had a monkey who had a...

read more
President and accounted for

President and accounted for

Jan 30, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore rode the Washington, DC, subway to see the presidential inauguration. Pictured left to right are Moore, Rhonda Anderson, and Kristi Antonick. Photo: John Moore Most of us can cite a handful of times when we knew that we were witnessing history....

read more
Someone’s watching

Someone’s watching

Jan 23, 2025 |

While some in society have stopped wearing watches, columnist John Moore isn’t one of them. Courtesy John Moore I noticed his Watch immediately. I usually notice watches immediately. But his was especially noticeable. It was a Rolex. I don’t own a Rolex, but one day I...

read more
The perplexity of dreams

The perplexity of dreams

Jan 9, 2025 |

I’m fairly certain my dreams have a drug dealer. What is it with dreams? Sleep is supposed to be an 8-hour window (mine’s never that long) when we rest, regenerate, and arise feeling as refreshed as the person in the Folger’s commercial who throws back the covers and...

read more
Vehicle inspections no longer required 

Vehicle inspections no longer required 

Jan 2, 2025 |

Drivers will no longer be required to get annual safety inspections beginning Jan. 1, the Texas Standard reported. However, drivers in the state’s 17 most populous counties will still be required to get an emissions test in order to register their vehicles. While...

read more
Hope for the holidays

Hope for the holidays

Dec 26, 2024 |

I especially love this time of the year! The Christmas season brings back so many fond memories from my childhood. Growing up in the humble neighborhoods of Brooklyn didn’t allow us to have much other than the music of Nat King Cole and Johnny Mathis. I was too young...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love