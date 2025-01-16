Subscribe
Wylie, Wylie East present magical musicals 

by | Jan 16, 2025 | Area News, Education, Latest

Wylie East Theatre students rehearse a scene from “Into the Woods.” Performances are Thursday, Jan. 16, Friday, Jan. 17, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 in the WEHS auditorium. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

Classic tales will spring to life on stage as Wylie ISD’s two high schools bring their theatrical flair to beloved stories this month. 

Wylie East Theatre dives into the magical realm of ‘Into the Woods,’ while Wylie High Theatre celebrates the spirited charm of ‘Matilda.’”

Performances take place this week for “Into the Woods.” The musical “combines the plots of classic fairy tales with a dark comedy twist,” said Samantha Miller, director of theatre. Characters from Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella come together in one story that explores the themes of connection and greed. 

The complex production is largely student-led. While 32 students perform onstage, 18 work behind the scenes with audio and visual elements. One student is responsible for the musical’s track, which has more than 150 cues according to Miller. Other students contribute to the show as choreographers and costume designers. 

Miller said that the student performers have taken unprecedented ownership of their roles by “getting together on their own accord in large groups to run scenes, music and choreography on weekends and holiday breaks.”

“I hope that the audience will be able to be lost in this world our students and directors have created,” she said. 

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Wylie East High School auditorium. Ticket information can be found at wylieeasttheatre.ludus.com.

Matilda (Chloe Stovall), center, and her schoolmates celebrate after getting even with their cruel headmistress in “Matilda the Musical.”  Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Allison LaBrot/The Wylie News

The following weekend, Wylie High School Theatre will perform “Matilda the Musical.” Based on the Roald Dahl novel, the musical follows the story of Matilda, an intelligent five-year-old girl, played by senior Chloe Stovall, who is despised by her family and forced to face the terrible torments of Trunchbull at school. 

Matilda’s story has many sensational ups and downs, and the cast and crew continue to perfect the details that bring each scene to life. Students oversee almost every aspect of the show from costume design to choreography. The school’s band and orchestra provide live music through a unique setup. Since the auditorium does not have an orchestra pit, Stovall said the musicians play in a room across the hall, and the music director can be seen by the vocalists onstage through TVs behind the audience. 

“I’m looking forward to seeing how younger students will react to it,” said Stovall, explaining that student matinees would be held for elementary and intermediate schools. “They always bring so much energy, especially with a show like this that they know so well.”

Performances of “Matilda the Musical” will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Wylie High School auditorium. Visit wylietheatre.com for tickets.  

