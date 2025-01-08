Subscribe
Impending winter storm forces sports postponements

by | Jan 8, 2025 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie East boys soccer team was scheduled to compete in the Wylie Boys Soccer Tournament this week, but the tournament has been canceled because of an impending winter weather storm. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Wylie ISD announced on the district’s website Wednesday that classes have been canceled for Thursday and Friday because of an impending winter storm.

With the cancelation of classes, sports games scheduled for Thursday and Friday for Wylie and Wylie East high schools have been affected.

Wylie ISD athletics director Kyle Craighead said that the Wylie ISD Boys’ Soccer Tournament, scheduled from Thursday through Saturday, has been canceled.

The Wylie High boys soccer team is looking for another opponent to play this Saturday, weather permitting.

The Wylie High and Wylie East girls soccer teams will not be traveling to Katy or Waco this week for tournaments that were scheduled for those locations from Thursday through Saturday.

Basketball games between Sachse and Wylie High that were originally scheduled for Friday night will now be played Saturday (varsity only). The girls’ game will be played at 2 p.m., with the boys to follow at 3:30 p.m.

All junior high basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9 have been cancelled.

