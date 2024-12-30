Subscribe
Wylie East boys win consolation title at Dallas ISD Holiday Tourney; Lady Raiders struggle in Mansfield

by | Dec 30, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East senior Parker Overstreet (12), pictured in previous action, helped to lead the Raiders to the consolation championship in the gold division of the 84th Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Senior Parker Overstreet scored 15 points and seniors Dezmond Thompson and Tommy Mayberry had 14 each to lead the Wylie East boys basketball team to a thrilling 60-59 win in the consolation championship game in the gold 84th Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 28 from Ellis Davis Field House.

The Raiders overcame a 21-13 first quarter deficit to rally for the win.

Overall, Wylie East went 3-1 in the Holiday Invitational and won three straight games after losing 66-56 to Cedar Hill in the opening round of the three-day tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The Raiders began their run of three consecutive wins with a dominant 77-49 victory over Evangel Christian on Friday, Dec. 27.

Wylie East reached the consolation final after cruising to a 66-44 win over Madison, also Dec. 27.

The Lady Raiders, meanwhile, finished with an 0-4 record at last week’s Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational.

Wylie East commenced tournament play with a 65-29 loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 26. Saliz Ward and Sidney Sanders scored six points apiece to pace the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Raiders wrapped up the three-day event with losses to Plano West (50-38), Crandall (55-36) and Arlington Bowie (45-44).

