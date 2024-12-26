Year of celebrations, community, culture

The Cross Church in Wylie welcomed its annual carnival signaling the end of Vacation Bible School in June. File Art

As 2024 draws to a close, Wylie residents can reflect on a year filled with vibrant events, meaningful traditions and cultural milestones. From showcasing local talent to celebrating cherished customs, the city came together time and again to highlight its unique spirit.

The year began with Wylie’s first soul food showdown celebrating culture and history with imaginative and flavorful foods prepared by participants of all ages. The inaugural Taste of Soul event Feb. 17 was held at Waterbrook Bible Fellowship Church in Wylie. The event was a collaborative effort planned by the Juneteenth Organization of Wylie (JOW) and Heaven’s Journey Fellowship Church

Wylie ISD students and the Wylie Community Band taking center stage at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. Their performances showcased the exceptional talent nurtured within the local schools.

During Spring Break, the Smith Public Library delighted attendees with its “Bharatanatyam Dance Special,” a program that explored the intricate classical Indian dance form. Tejas Dance’s performances, steeped in tradition, inspired both awe and appreciation among the young audience.

Meanwhile, Wylie ISD’s Future Farmers of America hosted its 57th annual livestock show and sale at the Ag barn, wrapping up March with auctions, competitions, and a display of agricultural excellence that celebrated the students’ hard work.

The 1LT Robert F. Welch III Run For Our Heroes returned for its 13th year, drawing crowds to downtown Wylie in late April. This 5K run and fun walk honored local veterans and first responders while also providing family-friendly entertainment.

In May, the city embraced its community spirit with the 20th annual Wylie Pedal Car Race and the Taste of Wylie event. Children zoomed down Ballard Avenue in colorful, customized pedal cars, while foodies gathered at Olde City Park to sample dishes from local restaurants, raising funds for charity in the process.

Summer officially kicked off in June with the Smith Public Library and Parks and Recreation hosting a lively celebration. Over 3,000 attendees enjoyed a foam party, games, and inflatables.

The Cross Church also welcomed the community with their annual carnival following the end of VBS in June.

Wylie police held their world class Junior Police Academy program, June 10-14, welcoming 23 students from the Wylie ISD’s junior high schools. Students did obstacle course training, handcuffing each other, doing pat down searches and learning about gun safety. The last day of the program, Friday, June 14, the cadets had seen a police helicopter in action and watched demonstrations from the SWAT team and K9 unit.

Later that month, the city turned its attention to culture and heritage with the Fifth Annual Juneteenth Celebration and the crowd-pleasing Bluegrass on Ballard festival.

Independence Day festivities included fireworks at Founders Park, complete with splashdowns from firefighters and cooling treats from local vendors. The month also marked a deeper dive into Wylie’s history with the Brown House’s exhibit on Victorian-era baseball and its connection to the Texas League.

In August, In-Sync Exotics welcomed the Peter Emily International Veterinary Dental Foundation to perform essential dental procedures on their rescued big cats. This collaboration highlighted the nonprofit’s dedication to animal welfare and its global reputation.

Fall kicked off with the 31st annual Wylie Championship Rodeo, which drew rodeo enthusiasts from across the region. Families enjoyed two nights of thrilling events, activities, and local vendors.

October was packed with community favorites like National Night Out and Boo on Ballard. The latter saw Ballard Avenue transformed into a trick-or-treat haven, with a record turnout of local businesses and nonprofits distributing candy. For those seeking a spookier experience, the Wylie Whispers Ghost Tour offered eerie tales and insights into the city’s storied past.

In November, In-Sync Exotics hosted its annual Pumpkin Extravaganza, combining autumnal fun with education about their rescued animals. Wylie ISD paid tribute to local veterans at a moving Veterans Day ceremony, complete with JROTC cadets and heartfelt speeches.

The year concluded with December’s festive lineup, including the Wylie Arts Festival, the CPKC Holiday Express train visit, and the beloved Wylie Christmas Parade. Events like these underscored the city’s ability to balance tradition with innovation, creating a holiday season to remember.

As Wylie bids farewell to 2024, the new year will bring new events, along with old, highlighting history, tradition, culture and much more.

