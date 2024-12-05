CPKC Holiday Express coming to town Dec. 9

The CPKC Holiday Express will chug into town Monday, Dec. 9. It will be open for visit from 4-8 p.m. between W. Oak Street and West Marble Street. File art

Rudy, the smiling CPKC Holiday Express, will pull its six cars of Christmas cheer into Historic Downtown Wylie on Monday, Dec. 9.

The brightly lighted train will be open to visitors from 4-8 p.m. along North Keefer Street between West Oak Street and West Marble Street.

There is no charge and tickets are not required. However, there may be long lines. So, strollers are recommended for younger visitors.

Visitors can meet Santa and his elves and tour the inside of the festive cars including a flatcar carrying Santa’s sleigh, reindeer, a miniature village, a gingerbread boxcar and a little red caboose.

The Wylie stop will also feature free performances by traveling professional singers and musicians.

The train was known as the Southern Belle, which provided mail and luxury passenger service from Kansas City to the Gulf Coast from 1940 to 1969. The diesel engine was restored in 1995 and has since been one of two trains used for special events and the Christmas tour.

Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train program has raised more than $24.3 million and collected approximately 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks.

