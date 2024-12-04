Sachse, Wylie, Wylie East volleyball teams rake in all-9-6A honors; East OH Erika Hernandez named MVP

Wylie East senior outside hitter Erika Hernandez (5) was recently named the most valuable player of District 9-6A. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media
By David Woman
Wylie East senior outside hitter Erika Hernandez has been named the most valuable player of District 9-6A.
Hernandez was one of two superlative winners for the Lady Raiders, with senior libero Jordyn Wacaster garnering server of the year.
Wylie senior Karson Barclow shared co-offensive player of the year with Sachse senior Kaelynn Sims.
Sachse senior defensive specialist Taber Torres won defensive player of the year.
Wylie versatile senior Taylor Johnson was voted as the district’s setter of the year, while her Lady Pirate teammate, sophomore Aubrey DeGrate, was named blocker of the year.
Wylie head coach Sherry Olivares and Garland head coach Amberly Fuller were voted co-coach of the year.
Here is the complete list of the 2024 All-District 9-6A volleyball team.
2024 All-District 9-6 Volleyball Team
MVP: Erika Hernandez, Wylie East
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Karson Barclow, Wylie; Kaelynn Sims, Sachse
Defensive Player of the Year: Taber Torres, Sachse
Setter of the Year: Taylor Johnson, Wylie
Blocker of the Year: Aubrey DeGrate, Wylie
Server of the Year: Jordyn Wacaster, Wylie East
Newcomer of the Year: Anger Ngeth, Garland
Co-Coach of the Year: Sherry Olivares, Wylie; Amberly Fuller, Garland
First Team
Anger Ngeth, Garland
Valeria Miranda, Garland
Ava Selders, Garland
Juju Ogueri, Lakeview Centennial
Zoey Deal, Naaman Forest
Taber Torres, Sachse
Kaelynn Sims, Sachse
Emma Blancovich, Sachse
Karson Barclow, Wylie
Taylor Johnson, Wylie
Aubrey DeGrate, Wylie
Sadie Warren, Wylie
Julia Hudgins, Wylie
Keelyn Green, Wylie
Erika Hernandez, Wylie East
Jordyn Wacaster, Wylie East
Jordan Turner, Wylie East
Julia Hicks, Wylie East
Amy Hernandez, Wylie East
Second Team
Chloe Garcia, Garland
Vanya Palmeros, Lakeview Centennial
Ja’Niya Williams, Naaman Forest
Amanda Kate Moreno, North Garland
Alivia Cheatham, Rowlett
Raniya Temple, Sachse
Cameryn Fair, Sachse
Kate Romo, Sachse
Peyton Stade, Wylie
Mallory Kendrick, Wylie
Jolene Bao, Wylie
Hallie Martin, Wylie East
Norah Hicks, Wylie East
