Sachse, Wylie, Wylie East volleyball teams rake in all-9-6A honors; East OH Erika Hernandez named MVP

Wylie East senior outside hitter Erika Hernandez (5) was recently named the most valuable player of District 9-6A. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Woman

[email protected]

Wylie East senior outside hitter Erika Hernandez has been named the most valuable player of District 9-6A.

Hernandez was one of two superlative winners for the Lady Raiders, with senior libero Jordyn Wacaster garnering server of the year.

Wylie senior Karson Barclow shared co-offensive player of the year with Sachse senior Kaelynn Sims.

Sachse senior defensive specialist Taber Torres won defensive player of the year.

Wylie versatile senior Taylor Johnson was voted as the district’s setter of the year, while her Lady Pirate teammate, sophomore Aubrey DeGrate, was named blocker of the year.

Wylie head coach Sherry Olivares and Garland head coach Amberly Fuller were voted co-coach of the year.

Here is the complete list of the 2024 All-District 9-6A volleyball team.

2024 All-District 9-6 Volleyball Team

MVP: Erika Hernandez, Wylie East

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Karson Barclow, Wylie; Kaelynn Sims, Sachse

Defensive Player of the Year: Taber Torres, Sachse

Setter of the Year: Taylor Johnson, Wylie

Blocker of the Year: Aubrey DeGrate, Wylie

Server of the Year: Jordyn Wacaster, Wylie East

Newcomer of the Year: Anger Ngeth, Garland

Co-Coach of the Year: Sherry Olivares, Wylie; Amberly Fuller, Garland

First Team

Anger Ngeth, Garland

Valeria Miranda, Garland

Ava Selders, Garland

Juju Ogueri, Lakeview Centennial

Zoey Deal, Naaman Forest

Taber Torres, Sachse

Kaelynn Sims, Sachse

Emma Blancovich, Sachse

Karson Barclow, Wylie

Taylor Johnson, Wylie

Aubrey DeGrate, Wylie

Sadie Warren, Wylie

Julia Hudgins, Wylie

Keelyn Green, Wylie

Erika Hernandez, Wylie East

Jordyn Wacaster, Wylie East

Jordan Turner, Wylie East

Julia Hicks, Wylie East

Amy Hernandez, Wylie East

Second Team

Chloe Garcia, Garland

Vanya Palmeros, Lakeview Centennial

Ja’Niya Williams, Naaman Forest

Amanda Kate Moreno, North Garland

Alivia Cheatham, Rowlett

Raniya Temple, Sachse

Cameryn Fair, Sachse

Kate Romo, Sachse

Peyton Stade, Wylie

Mallory Kendrick, Wylie

Jolene Bao, Wylie

Hallie Martin, Wylie East

Norah Hicks, Wylie East