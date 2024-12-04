Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Sachse, Wylie, Wylie East volleyball teams rake in all-9-6A honors; East OH Erika Hernandez named MVP

by | Dec 4, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East senior outside hitter Erika Hernandez (5) was recently named the most valuable player of District 9-6A. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Woman

[email protected]

Wylie East senior outside hitter Erika Hernandez has been named the most valuable player of District 9-6A.

Hernandez was one of two superlative winners for the Lady Raiders, with senior libero Jordyn Wacaster garnering server of the year.

Wylie senior Karson Barclow shared co-offensive player of the year with Sachse senior Kaelynn Sims.

Sachse senior defensive specialist Taber Torres won defensive player of the year.

Wylie versatile senior Taylor Johnson was voted as the district’s setter of the year, while her Lady Pirate teammate, sophomore Aubrey DeGrate, was named blocker of the year.

Wylie head coach Sherry Olivares and Garland head coach Amberly Fuller were voted co-coach of the year.

Here is the complete list of the 2024 All-District 9-6A volleyball team.

2024 All-District 9-6 Volleyball Team

MVP: Erika Hernandez, Wylie East

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Karson Barclow, Wylie; Kaelynn Sims, Sachse

Defensive Player of the Year: Taber Torres, Sachse

Setter of the Year: Taylor Johnson, Wylie

Blocker of the Year: Aubrey DeGrate, Wylie

Server of the Year: Jordyn Wacaster, Wylie East

Newcomer of the Year: Anger Ngeth, Garland

Co-Coach of the Year: Sherry Olivares, Wylie; Amberly Fuller, Garland

First Team

Anger Ngeth, Garland

Valeria Miranda, Garland

Ava Selders, Garland

Juju Ogueri, Lakeview Centennial

Zoey Deal, Naaman Forest

Taber Torres, Sachse

Kaelynn Sims, Sachse

Emma Blancovich, Sachse

Karson Barclow, Wylie

Taylor Johnson, Wylie

Aubrey DeGrate, Wylie

Sadie Warren, Wylie

Julia Hudgins, Wylie

Keelyn Green, Wylie

Erika Hernandez, Wylie East

Jordyn Wacaster, Wylie East

Jordan Turner, Wylie East

Julia Hicks, Wylie East

Amy Hernandez, Wylie East

Second Team

Chloe Garcia, Garland

Vanya Palmeros, Lakeview Centennial

Ja’Niya Williams, Naaman Forest

Amanda Kate Moreno, North Garland

Alivia Cheatham, Rowlett

Raniya Temple, Sachse

Cameryn Fair, Sachse

Kate Romo, Sachse

Peyton Stade, Wylie

Mallory Kendrick, Wylie

Jolene Bao, Wylie

Hallie Martin, Wylie East

Norah Hicks, Wylie East

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Event honors veterans at Wylie Cemetery

Event honors veterans at Wylie Cemetery

Nov 28, 2024 |

Veteran graves at cemeteries across the U.S., and now in Wylie, will be honored in a final end-of-year tribute Dec. 14 as part of National Wreaths across America Day. Wylie Cemetery will once again participate in Wreaths Across America next month, joining more than...

read more
Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

Nov 28, 2024 | ,

Recreational facilities on the shore of Lavon Lake are being evaluated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Facing a $35 million maintenance backlog, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has launched a comprehensive study to improve recreational facilities around...

read more
Work begins on new H-E-B grocery

Work begins on new H-E-B grocery

Nov 28, 2024 | ,

A groundbreaking was held for the long-awaited and much-anticipated H-E-B grocery Tuesday Nov. 19. The McCreary Marketplace store will be located at East FM 544 and McCreary Road. Murphy City Council members have shoveled the start of a long-awaited H-E-B grocery on...

read more
Wylie dog agility trainer honored by USDAA

Wylie dog agility trainer honored by USDAA

Nov 28, 2024 |

Patty Drom, shown with dog Piper, her current competition dog, was recently inducted into the United States Dog Agility Association (USDAA) Hall of Fame. Drom, of Wylie, was named a “Pioneer of Dog Agility” for her significant and lasting contributions to the sport....

read more
Newly elected trustees take oaths

Newly elected trustees take oaths

Nov 21, 2024 | , ,

Ray Jackson, center, wearing medal was celebrated as a Wylie Way award winner at the Monday, Nov. 18, board of trustees meeting. Courtesy Wylie ISD During the regular Board of Trustees meeting held on Nov. 18, 2024, the Wylie Independent School District (WISD)...

read more
Zoning change denied for townhome project

Zoning change denied for townhome project

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

Representatives from area food banks and homeless support services turned out in force to receive a Hunger and Homless proclamation from Mayor Matthew Porter. Craig Kelly/City of Wylie At last week’s Wylie City Council meeting, members of the community gathered to...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe