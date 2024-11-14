Garden pavilion grand opening at the Smith Library

You are invited to join in the celebration of the grand opening of the new garden pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at the flourishing library garden, which has become a vibrant gathering place since its creation in 2016. Originally developed as a project for our children’s book clubs, the garden has since blossomed into a thriving space with 16 raised beds, showcasing a rich mix of flowers, vegetables, and even a designated Monarch Waystation.

Attendees of all ages will have plenty of activities to enjoy. A highlight of the event is a garden scavenger hunt, promising adventure and discovery as participants search for hidden treasures nestled among the flowers and leafy greens. Children and families will have the opportunity to engage with the garden’s diverse plant life and learn about the importance of pollinators like Monarch butterflies.

In addition to the scavenger hunt, there will be a seed giveaway, encouraging guests to bring a piece of the garden home. Various seed packets will be available, providing attendees with the opportunity to start their own gardens or enhance their existing ones. Knowledgeable volunteers will be on hand to offer advice on planting and caring for the seeds, whether guests are experienced gardeners or just getting started.

The grand opening will also be a chance for community members to learn more about volunteer opportunities within the garden. Since its inception, the garden has thrived through the dedication of volunteers who plant, maintain, and harvest the beds. Information on how to get involved and make a difference will be readily available, and organizers hope to inspire new faces to join the team.

“Our garden has grown into something truly special – a hub for community and education,” said Veronica McKay, Library Garden Liaison. “This new pavilion will provide a space for us to gather, learn, and connect. We are excited to welcome everyone to celebrate this milestone with us.” McKay started the garden and hopes to one day see it grow into a full fledged community project.

For more information, please visit our website at WylieTexas.Gov/Library, call us at 972-516-6250, or visit us in the Municipal Complex at 300 Country Club Bldg 300.

By Ofilia Barrera | Smith Library Director