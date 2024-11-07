CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday approved a list of county residents who have been nominated by various taxing entities to serve on the Collin Central Appraisal District board of directors.

An election is slated to occur no later than Dec. 15, at which time the CCAD will seat the board members, who then will serve staggered terms under a new law approved by the Texas Legislature.

According to Brian Swanson, chief deputy appraiser for business operations and compliance, “The Legislature made this as complicated as they possibly could.”

The list includes 14 Collin County residents, all selected by various school districts, cities, from the county and from the Collin College System.

The nominees are: Alvin Benton, a Frisco resident nominated by Frisco ISD; Lisa Biddle, an Anna resident nominated by the City of Anna; Marvin Bobo, who lives in Lucas and nominated by Lovejoy ISD; Lindsay Buhler, a Sachse resident nominated by the city of Sachse; Al Ely lives in Plano and was nominated by Plano ISD; Robert Hallerberg, an Anna resident who was nominated by the city of Anna; Michelle Howarth, a Sachse resident nominated by the city of Sachse; Skip Middleton, a Frisco resident nominated by the city of Frisco; Lee Miller and Sheri Sachs, both from Anna and nominated by the city; Jerry Tartaglino, who lives in Parker was nominated by Plano ISD.

Three current CCAD board members – Richard Grady of Plano, Brian Mantzey of McKinney and Vernoca Yost of Allen – also are nominated for new terms; Grady and Mantzey were nominated by their respective cities and Yost was nominated by the city of Allen and Allen ISD.

Collin County was allocated 5,000 votes, which it distributed among entities within the county based on an entity’s annual tax obligation. Swanson said the entities can cast their votes for one or as many candidates as they wish. Collin County was granted 452 votes to cast for CCAD members, but the county didn’t nominate an individual to run for one of the seats.

The Legislature’s intent in establishing this selection process, Swanson said, was to produce staggered terms so that the board could maintain some continuity among existing board members and new members.

By John Kanelis | [email protected]