2024 election results – federal, state, other

by | Nov 5, 2024 | Area News, Latest

As of 11:05 a.m. Nov. 6

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls on Election Day, for a total of 517,142. Votes are not official until they are canvassed.
Final, unofficial voting results from Collin County Elections, with 117 of 117 vote centers reporting, show:

In the race for Texas House District 67:
Incumbent State Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano) with 55,918 votes or 60.32%;
Makala L. Washington (D) with 36,787 votes or 39.68%.

In the race for Texas House District 89:
Incumbent State Rep. Candy Noble (R-Lucas) with 55,725 votes or 60.72%;
Darrel Evans (D) with 36,048 votes or 39.28%.

In the race for Collin County Tax Assessor-Collector:
Scott Grigg (R) with 280,212 votes or 59.18%;
Stephanie Cooksey (D) with 192,637 votes or 40.69%.

In the race for County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3:
Incumbent Commissioner Darrell Hale (R) with 73,775 votes or 61.42%;
Yvette Johnson (D) with 46,336 votes or 38.58%.

In the race for Constable, Precinct No. 3:
Incumbent Constable Sammy Knapp (R) with 88,075 votes or 54.98%;
Cesar Avila (D) with 72,131 votes or 45.02%.

In the race for State Board of Education, District 12, with 99% of precincts reporting across 12 counties including Collin County, 
Incumbent Board Member Pam Little (R) with 63.4% of the votes;
George King (D) with 36.6%.

In the race for Texas 3rd Congressional District:
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-McKinney) with 237,030 votes or 62.55%;
Sandeep Srivastava (D) with 141,906 votes or 37.45%.

The final, unofficial voting results from Collin County Elections, with 117 of 117 vote centers reporting, and Hunt County Elections, with 56 of 56 precincts reporting, show:

In the race for Texas Senate District 8:
Incumbent State Sen. Angela Paxton (R-McKinney) with 263,410 votes or 59.08%;
Rachel Mello (D) with 182,438 votes or 40.92%.

Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.

