Volleyball roundup: District titles won by Wylie, Wylie East, Wylie Prep

by | Oct 30, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East freshman Norah Hicks and the Lady Raiders finished the regular season as co-champion of District 9-6A with Wylie. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Tuesday marked the final day of the regular season for high school volleyball teams in Texas, with the exception of seeding and play-in games, which will take place later this week.

For Wylie, Wylie East and Wylie Prep, they will add some hardware to the trophy case. The Lady Pirates and Lady Raiders finished as co-champion of District 9-6A, while the Lady Patriots will claim their third consecutive undefeated district championship, this time in TAPPS 3A-3.

Wylie had little trouble with South Garland in a dominant 25-9, 25-8, 25-10 road win on Tuesday.

Wylie East also won with relative ease, earning a 25-12, 25-8, 25-12 win over North Garland.

Wyile Prep finished 8-0 in district play for the third consecutive season after topping McKinney Christian Academy, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23, 29-27.

The playoffs for TAPPS teams begins this weekend, but for Wylie Prep, they won’t have to play until next week as the Lady Patriots earned a first-round bye for winning their district.

Wylie will play Rockwall-Heath in the Class 6A Division I playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Caddo Mills.

Wylie East will travel to North Mesquite, also at 6:30 p.m. Monday, for a first-round 6A Div. II bi-district playoff game against North Forney.

0 Comments

