Work to resume on McMillen S-curve

by | Sep 12, 2024 | Latest, news

It’s been a year since the Wylie City Council accepted a bid from McMahon Contracting to straighten out the McMillen Drive S-curve from McCreary Road to Country Club Road.

Work on the $19 million project began last November but was halted for several reasons after erection of 11 concrete pylons resembling a modern-day Stonehenge.

The city posted on social media that utility relocations was delayed by spring storms, followed by an “unplanned resubmittal” of the city’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit.

Because the site traversed federally regulated wetlands, an archeological survey delayed the project.

“There were no artifacts found to prevent construction,” said City Manager Brent Parker, who said that cleared the way for work to resume.

It was expected McMahon could bring in another crew to keep the project on track.

When completed by the winter of 2025, the winding two-lane road will be replaced by a four-lane divided road including an 1,100-foot-long bridge.

Drone Photo Courtesy Ken Irvin

