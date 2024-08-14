Dental experts tackle big cat tooth troubles 

The operating room at In-Sync Exotics was busy Saturday, Aug. 10 as four tigers received dental work. With the aid of a support team, Dr. Barron Hall, top left, and Dr. Charles Dyer IV, volunteer dentists with the Dr. Peter Emily Foundation, perform a tooth extraction and canine work on Pashsa, a Bengal Tiger. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

In a continued effort to ensure the health and well-being of the big cats at In-Sync Exotics, the Peter Emily International Veterinary Dental Foundation (PEIVDF) returned to Wylie Saturday, Aug. 10, to perform essential dental procedures on four tigers.

In-Sync Exotics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing neglected, abused and unwanted exotic felines, welcomed the foundation for the second time this year.

PEIVDF, a private charitable foundation, was established in 2005 by Dr. Peter Emily, DDS, to promote the oral and dental health of domestic and captive animals worldwide.

Dr. Stephanie LaGrone is the staff veterinarian for In-Sync Exotics. Saturday’s procedures were performed by Dr. Charles Dyer IV and Dr. Barron Hall on behalf of the foundation.

Among the tigers receiving dental care were Holiday, Pasha, Kali and Kabul. These majestic animals, ranging from Kali, a 10-year-old 310-pound Bengal Tiger, to Pasha, a 432-pound 10-year-old male, were given thorough examinations and dental work by the expert veterinary team.

Alexis Valenzuela, a keeper at In-Sync Exotics, emphasized the importance of monitoring the animals for signs of dental issues.

