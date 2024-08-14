Subscribe
Collin College Fall

Dental experts tackle big cat tooth troubles 

by | Aug 14, 2024 | Area News, Latest, news

The operating room at In-Sync Exotics was busy Saturday, Aug. 10 as four tigers received dental work. With the aid of a support team, Dr. Barron Hall, top left, and Dr. Charles Dyer IV, volunteer dentists with the Dr. Peter Emily Foundation, perform a tooth extraction and canine work on Pashsa, a Bengal Tiger. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

In a continued effort to ensure the health and well-being of the big cats at In-Sync Exotics, the Peter Emily International Veterinary Dental Foundation (PEIVDF) returned to Wylie Saturday, Aug. 10, to perform essential dental procedures on four tigers. 

In-Sync Exotics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing neglected, abused and unwanted exotic felines, welcomed the foundation for the second time this year.

PEIVDF, a private charitable foundation, was established in 2005 by Dr. Peter Emily, DDS, to promote the oral and dental health of domestic and captive animals worldwide.

Dr. Stephanie LaGrone is the staff veterinarian for In-Sync Exotics. Saturday’s procedures were performed by Dr. Charles Dyer IV and Dr. Barron Hall on behalf of the foundation.

Among the tigers receiving dental care were Holiday, Pasha, Kali and Kabul. These majestic animals, ranging from Kali, a 10-year-old 310-pound Bengal Tiger, to Pasha, a 432-pound 10-year-old male, were given thorough examinations and dental work by the expert veterinary team.

Alexis Valenzuela, a keeper at In-Sync Exotics, emphasized the importance of monitoring the animals for signs of dental issues.

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

County finalizes proposed operating budget

County finalizes proposed operating budget

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

Collin County officials, like their counterparts in area cities and school districts, have been compiling their annual budget. While the budget process can be viewed as a year-round affair, work sessions and department input becomes especially tedious in late June,...

read more
City population estimate up 2%

City population estimate up 2%

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

The council estimates Wylie’s population at 62,171, in 2024. Collin County continues to lead population growth in the 16 counties around Dallas and Fort Worth, with 53,658 new residents from January of 2023 to January of this year, according to estimates by the North...

read more
— Paris Olympics 2024—

— Paris Olympics 2024—

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

Weightlifter redeems herself with inspiring performance. Delacruz earns 5th place in women’s powerlifting. The 2024 Paris Olympics was one of redemption for Wylie native and Team USA powerlifter Jourdan Delacruz. The 26-year-old outperformed a field of strong...

read more
Tax holiday for school supplies

Tax holiday for school supplies

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

Only certain items up to $100 are covered As Texas students prepare to go back to school, their parents can save about $8 for every $100 they pay for clothes or supplies, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. The annual state sales tax holiday is Friday, Saturday and...

read more
New theme, new school year

New theme, new school year

Aug 7, 2024 | , ,

Wylie High and Wylie East students (above right & center) were joined on stage by fourth grade Wylie Children’s Choir members to sing “Live your Story,” during the district’s convocation July 30. Courtesy WISD Wylie Independent School District kicked off the...

read more
Road work begins on Parker and Ballard

Road work begins on Parker and Ballard

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has begun widening FM 2514 in Wylie. Work began Monday, Aug. 5, on improving 3.4 miles of Parker Road and North Ballard Avenue from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided road from Lavon Parkway -- just east of Country...

read more
Total taxable property values in Wylie up 9.82%

Total taxable property values in Wylie up 9.82%

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

Total certified taxable values for Wylie and Collin County property were up from 2023, according to Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) figures as of July 23, 2024.  CCAD mailed estimated 2024 real property appraisal notices to residential property owners in...

read more
House passes bill to rename Plano VA clinic

House passes bill to rename Plano VA clinic

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

Former Congressman Sam Johnson was honored with multiple awards for his military service. Courtesy Art The U.S. House of Representatives has passed U.S. Rep. Keith Self’s bill to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) community-based outpatient clinic in Plano...

read more
Residents protest utility district

Residents protest utility district

Jul 31, 2024 | ,

About 70 protests have been filed against creation of a Municipal Utility District (MUD) for a development proposed to be built between Parker and Murphy. Without a MUD, the project would focus on apartments instead of single-family homes, the developer said....

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe